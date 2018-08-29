Ministry of Tourism has decided to once again implement the Minimum Room Rate (MRR) regulation for Colombo City Hotels due to surge of demand from high end hotels said Minister of Tourism and Christian Affairs, John Amaratunge.

He said that earlier they decided to remove this barrier allowing the market forces to decide the hotel rates. “However since there are a lot of objection for this we have now decided to temporally implement the MRR again. We observed that there would be unwanted issues if we abolish this MRR.”

Minister however said that they will closely monitor if there are violations in MRR and if they find such irregularities they will penalize the hotels. “In the first instance of a violation we will suspend the Liquor license for six months and take more similar steps.”