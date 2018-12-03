President’s Girls College win under 20 hockey title

President’s Girls College, Nawala won the Western Province under 20 girls hockey tournament held at Royal College grounds with the participation of Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha district schools. The Musceus College Colombo and President’s Girls College Nawala qualified for the Semi-finals and President’s Girls College won the match while recording 2-1 win. In the finals the President’s Girls College beat Yasodara Vidyalaya, Colombo by 3-0. Malindi Maleesha Jaysingha scored 2 goals and Chanalee Keerthima scored another goal for the President’s Girls College. Shasini Dias, Piyumi Chathurika Rajapaksha, Chamodi Sandeepani Kaushalya has been named as the most outstanding performers in the Western Province schools Hockey tournament.