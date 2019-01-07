Maduwantha’s penalty seals CH 31-28 win over Navy

The CH and FC reliable fly half Samuel Maduwantha slotted in a spectacular 40 metre penalty to beat a fighting Navy Sports Club by 31 points (4 tries, 4 conversions, 1 penalty) to 28 (4 tries, 4 conversions) in their Dialog ‘A’ Division inter-club league rugby second round match played at Race Course grounds yesterday. At half time the score read 14 all.

CH opened scoring in the fifth minute of play with a superb try scored by their left winger Anuradha Herath after covering nearly 30 metres. Maduwantha slotted in the conversion to go into a 7-nil lead.Navy equalized the score to 7 all in the 14th minute when their prop forward Kasun De Silva barged over for try with full back cum captain Thilina Weerasinghe putting over the conversion.

Navy SC scored again in the 28th minute when their speedy winger Buddima Piyaratne sliced through the CH defence and ran 40 metres to score a brilliant try which Weerasinghe fired across the conversion to grab the lead to 14-7.Just before half time CH and FC number eight Nivanka Prasad collected the ball from the back of the scrum and went through the entire Navy SC defence to score after covering almost 25 metres. Maduwantha slotted in the conversion to made the score 14 all.

At half time the score stood at 14 all.After resumption in the 42nd minute of the game CH increased their lead to 21-14 through a superb try scored by Maduwantha running nearly 30 metres side stepping five to six Navy defenders. He him self put over the conversion.Sailors made it 21 all in the 48th minute when centre Thanuja Maduranga collected a lose ball and scored under the post for Weerasinghe to made the conversion.

In the 53rd minute scrum half Sudam Sooriarachchi scored a brilliant try after receiving a neat pass from hooker Prasath Madushan - who darted down through the right corner flag before off loading to Sooriarachchi. Maduwantha made the conversion to increased the score to 28-21.Soon Navy winger Chathura Seneviratne went through the CH defence brushing aside two to three CH and FC players in the 58th minute of play. Weerasinghe slotted in the conversion again to made the score 28 all.The visitors had plenty of chances of breaching the CH and FC line, but their moves lacked the finishing touches, despite the presence of several reputed national players in their side.

Finally Maitland Cresent boys sealed the game in the 63rd minute of play when kicker Maduwantha slotted in a spectacular 40 metre match winning penalty thus bringing a sensational victory for the CH and FC. The final score stood at CH and FC 31 points to Navy Sports Club 28.