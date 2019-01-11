New Zealand win by 35 runs

New Zealand won the only T20I against Sri Lanka by 35 runs held at Eden Park, Auckland. Out to chase 180, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start with Sadeera Samarawickrama departing on the first ball. But the early fall did little to deter Sri Lanka’s confidence as Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera fired the side past 50. But Scott and Doug Bracewell picked up two quick wickets to pull things back for the hosts by the end of powerplay

.

Thisara Perera showed signs of resistance before Lockie Ferguson returned to take dismiss him and De Silva in the same over. The spinners took care of Sri Lanka’s lower order and the visitors were bowled out for 144.

Earlier, big hitting from New Zealand’s lower order has seen the hosts reaching 179/7 in their full quota of 20 overs. Sri Lanka had earlier decided to bowl after winning the toss.