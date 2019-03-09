Sri Lanka Women announce ODI squad to face England

Sri Lanka Women have named their squad of 15 players to face England Women in the upcoming three-match ODI series.The two sides meet on 16 March for the first ODI in Suriyawewa, which will also host the second ODI two days later, before the series concludes in Katunayake Sri Lanka and England will then battle it out in a three-match T20I series in Colombo at the P. Sara Oval from 24 March.