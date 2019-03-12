Royal retains Michael Gunaratne Trophy, beating Thomians 17-10

The Reid Avenue boys retained Michael Gunaratne Trophy for the third consecutive year running as Royal College Colombo beat S.Thomas College Mount lavinia by 17 points (3 tries, 1 conversion) to 10 (1 try, 1 conversion, 1 penalty) in their Singer ‘A’ Division inter-Schools league rugby first round match played at S.Thomas College grounds in Mount Lavinia yesterday. At half time the score read 10 Nil in favour of Royal.

Royal opened scoring in the sixth minute of play with a superb try scored by their open side flanker Kevin Samarasekara off a fine three quarter move. Full back Dulan Gunawardena fluffed the conversion but went into a 5-nil lead.

In the 10th minute Royal College centre Kalindu Nandila scored a spectacular try going through several Thomian defenders to score near the right corner flag using his nippy foot work. Gunawardena missed the conversion again but they went into a strong 10 nil lead.

At the breather Royal College led 10 nil.

After the resumption Royal scored again to increased their lead to 17 Nil through an excellent try scored by their captain cum centre Thulaib Hassen who went through four to five Thomian defenders to score a fantastic try off a beautiful three quarter move. Gunawardena this time slotted in the easy conversion.

S.Thomas opened their score through a simple 25 metre penalty put over by their fly half Jaan De Zoysa to cut down the lead to 17-3 in the 43rd minute of the game.

They scored again in the 64th minute to close the gap to 17-10 through a push over try scored under the post by their captain cum second row forward Harith Senanayake off a driving maul. De Zoysa made the easy conversion

The final score stood at Royal College Colombo 17 points to S.Thomas College Mount Lavinia 10.

Referee : Priya Suranga had a miserable game with the whistle.