SLC pumps Rs. 63m for Super Provincial One-day tournament

Sri Lanka Cricket will invest Rs. 63 million to conduct the Super Provincial One-Day tournament which will be used as the criterion for selection to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. The tournament will be held from April 4-11.Secretary of SLC Mohan de Silva said at the launch held at Jaic Hilton yesterday, “We are happy that we got this Super Provincial concept of domestic cricket off to a good start and hope to strengthen this format in the years to come.”

De Silva further stated that Sri Lanka Cricket’s main initiative at strengthening the super provincial concept at one-day level would cost Rs.63 million and hoped the first matches of the tournament this year would bring out some good individual performances particularly the batsmen. He said it was a good experience of making ground for young up and coming players tapping on the door for national recognition.

“The tournament is important for Sri Lanka cricket to go forward. Very talented senior players are sharing their talents with up and coming young players. It is therefore an opportunity for young players to make use of,” said De Silva.The winning team will receive rupees one million and the runners up Rs. 750,000.The four teams will play each other once and the top two teams will clash for the grand final on 11 April.All the matches will be played in Dambulla and Kandy. Since most of the fixtures in the World Cup will be day matches, SLC have decided to play all the Provincial games as day encounters.

The teams:

Team Colombo: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain & wk), Upul Tharanga (VC), Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Kamindu Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Chamara Silva, Mohamed Siraz, Shehan Jayasuriya, Charith Senanayake (Manager), Avishka Gunawardana (Head Coach)

Team Galle: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (VC), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Kusal Mendis, Mahela Udawatte, Minod Banuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardena, Nishan Peiris, Chamika Edirisinghe, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, Shammu Ashan, Shehan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shammi Gunasekara (Manager), Thilan Samaraweera (Head Coach)

Team Kandy: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Thisara Perera (VC), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Priyamal Perera, Roshen Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachithra Senanayake, Dilesh Gunaratne, Manoj Sarathchandra, Balan Ashirvathan (Manager), Piyal Wijetunge (Head Coach)

Team Dambulla: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (VC), Dhanushka Gunathilake, Oshada Fernando, Banuka Rajapakse, Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachithra Serasinghe, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Vinothan John (Manager), Sumithra Warnakulasooriya (Head Coach).