Mass Media Ministry excel at Public Service Cricket

The Mass Media Ministry Cricket team has been successful in all the matches they played at the Public Service Cricket Championship (40 overs) series.The ministry’s cricket team is playing for the championship in the Group ‘B’ under the Section ‘F’.

They won the first match against the Buildings Department by 177 runs, the second against the Tea Research Institute by 170 runs and the third against the Inland Revenue Department by 155 runs.The match against the Galle Municipal Council team ended in a draw due to bad weather.The Championship was organized by the Public Service Cricket Association.

Results:

* Mass Media Ministry beat Building Department by 177 runs

Mass Media Ministry 312/9 (40 overs): Janaka 90, Manjula 30, Umesh 3/38, Mahesh 3/50

Buildings Dept. 135 in 32.4 overs: Umesh 39, Duminda 28, Dimuthu 28, Sameera 3/20, Anoj 2/11, Dhanushka 2/28, Janaka 2/35

* Mass Media Ministry beat Tea Research Institution by 170 runs

Mass Media Ministry 295/7 (40 overs): Manjula 76, Bandara 69, Ashan 26 n.o., Chandana 2/30, Chamara 2/44

Tea Research Institution 125 in 26 overs: Sharinlan 53n. o., Chandana 21, Anoj 3/31, Ashan 3/40, Dhanushka 2/13

* Mass Media Ministry beat Indland Revenue Dept. by 155 runs

Mass Media Ministry 266 (39.3 overs): Saman 89, Anoj 53, Pradeep 26, Amila 4/46, Sampath 3/47, Indika 2/26

Inland Revenue Dept. 111 in 27.1 overs: Indika 25n.o., Sameera 4/38, Janaka 3/6, Ashan 2/8

* Mass Media Ministry drew with Galle Municipal Council

Mass Media Ministry 280/8: Saman 83, Nuwan 59, Manjula 38, Anoj 25, Niyas 4/52, Prabhath 2/56

Galle MC 37/1 in 7 overs: Chamika 20, Sachintha 1/4.