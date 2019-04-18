Sri Lanka to send 16 athletes for Asian Championships in Qatar

The Athletic Association of Sri Lanka (AASL) are planning to send a squad of 16 athletes to the forthcoming Asian Championship to be held Qatar this weekend 21–24 April.Sri Lanka has received a quota of 14 athletes and three officials for the event, but after the two trials held to select the athletes, the Athletic Association of Sri Lanka (AASL) are hoping to send a squad of 16 athletes which would enable Sri Lanka to enter a Women’s 4x400m relay team at the competition.

The first trial produced two national records as Greshan Dananjaya created history in the Men’s Triple jump while Sri Lanka’s fastest sprinter, Himasha Eshan broke his own National & South Asian record in the Men’s 100m.In the second and final trial, the best performance came from Nimali Liyanarachchi who for the second time ran an impressive time in the Women’s 800m falling an agonizing 0.1 seconds short of the National record clocking 2:02.65 mins. Olympian and Commonwealth finalist Sumedha Ranasinghe was back in his usual form where he managed a throw of 79.65m in the Javelin going past the announced standard by the AASL.

Himasha Eshan and Vinoj Suranjaya earned qualification for the Men’s 100m but Suranjaya, who had an unfortunate accident during training in the run-up to the second trial, will have to undergo a fitness test to be eligible to be a part of the touring contingent.The Sri Lanka squad for Asian Athletic Championship (pending Sports Ministry approval).

MEN

Himasha Eshan (100m), Vinoj Suranjaya (100m) - subject to a fitness test, Sumedha Ranasinghe (Javelin Throw), Rusiru Chathuranga (800m), Dhanushka Piyarathne (Long Jump), Prasad Wimalasiri (Long Jump), Hemantha Kumara (1500m), Greshan Dhananjaya (Triple Jump), Ajith Premakumnara (400m)

WOMEN

Nadeeka Ramanayaka (400m), Nimali Liyanarachchi (800m), Gayanthika Abeyratne (800m), Vidusha Lakshani (Triple Jump), Nilani Ratnayake (3000m Steeplechase).