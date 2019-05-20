Record number of players enter CPL 2019 draft - 34 from Sri Lanka

Eighteen year old Kevin Kothithigoda who has a similar action to South Africa’s Paul Adams is one of the Sri Lankans available to play in the Caribbean Premier League.

Eighteen year old Kevin Kothithigoda who has a similar action to South Africa’s Paul Adams is one of the Sri Lankans available to play in the Caribbean Premier League.The final list of players who have made themselves available for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League has been sent to teams ahead of the draft which will take place in London on 22 May.

The number of players that have put their names forward for the draft has increased yet again in 2019, as has the number of countries from which the overseas players are from. A record 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the West Indies are available to be picked by the six Hero CPL teams. Included in the list are some of the best T20 players in the world with the likes of Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Shakib al Hasan, Jofra Archer and JP Duminy putting their names forward along with Caribbean stars such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.