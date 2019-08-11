Cricket World Cup: 3.3 billion minutes watched on FB and You Tube



The event also saw record numbers on Twitter and Instagram with a number of videos reaching more than three million views.According the ICC, its official You Tube channel had 2.3 billion minutes of tournament content viewed while on Facebook there were over 1.2 billion minutes of content watched.

The most watched video on ICC’s Twitter page was one of India captain Virat Kohli requesting Indian fans to show more respect to Australia batsman Steve Smith, an incident captured during a break between overs.The India-Pakistan match was the most-tweeted with a figure of 2.9 million Tweets making it the biggest ODI ever on Twitter. The second-most Tweeted match was the final between England and New Zealand with the India-New Zealand semifinal coming in third.

The official ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournament mobile app reached the number one position for sports apps in both the App Store and Google Play Store in various countries on numerous occasions throughout the event according to the ICC.Aarti Dabas, ICC Head of Media Rights and Digital said: “Fans want to be closer to the action and immersed in the sport. That means highlights, analysis, behind-the-scenes team, fan and player content, news, statistics - all of these and more are now the expectation, not the unique or the differentiation.