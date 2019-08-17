Nimali shatters seven year Sri Lanka record

Nimali Liyanarachchi of Sri Lanka Air Force clocked 4:15.89 seconds to shatter a seven year old Sri Lanka record in the 1500 metres event on the opening day of the 97th National Athletics Championship worked off at Sugathadasa Stadium yesterday. She broke the record set up by Champika Dilrukshi in 2012. GTA Abeyratne(4:22.24) of Navy and KHMNA Kumari of Air Force (4:49.77) took second and third places respectively.



Shelinda Jansen faced agony as she was injured midway during the 100m heats in the morning session. the men’s triple jump event was won by Army SC's . Shafreen Ahamed with a jump of 16.33 metres while Greshan Danajaya(16.10) and M.Ariyaratne (15.76) were placed second and third.Lakshika Sugathi registred the best time after 23 years in the women's 100 metres Hurdles events in a time of 13.59 seconds. RAIS Rajasinghe(Army) 13.90 took second place while HWK Hapuarachchi(Army) 14.84 ended up third. Earlier the best time in the event was recorded by Sriyani Kulawansa at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996(12.91).

Vidusha Lakshani won the Long jump with a 6.23m leap and Anjani Pulawansa secured the second place with a distance of 6.02 metres and Harshani Jayakantha took third place with 6.00 metres The championship was also the final selection trials for the upcoming South Asian Games(SAG) 2019 to be held in December in Kathmandu, Nepal. the first place winner will get the chance to represent the country in the SAG.