Leg injuries rule Mendis, Jayasuriya out of third T20I

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis is attended to on the field by former Sri Lanka and current New Zealand physio Tommy Simsek (orange T-shirt) after injuring his right knee during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Pallekele International Stadium



Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya are unlikely to feature in Sri Lanka’s third and final T20 International against New Zealand after suffering leg injuries during the second game played at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Team Manager Asantha de Mel said, Mendis and Jayasuriya’s participation in the third game was unlikely owing to injuries, which occurred following a collision between the two players while fielding. Mendis has suffered an injury on his right knee, while Jayasuriya has sustained an injury above the knee of his right leg.Mendis underwent an MRI scan yesterday and the report was due later in the day. De Mel said, no replacements will be made to the squad for the injured players.

CASUALTIES IN NEW ZEALAND CAMP

New Zealand are also keeping a close eye on the recovery of batsmen Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill and Tom Bruce. At the moment they will find it hard to put out a playing eleven as there are only ten fit players.The injuries started with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson being ruled out of the series with an injured thumb. New Zealand didn’t call for a replacement for him.

Then in the first T20I on Sunday Taylor suffered a hip flexor injury that kept him out of the second T20I and on Tuesday Martin Guptill strained abdominal muscles while fielding and Bruce suffered an injury to his knee while batting in the second T20I.

“Ross’ injury was just precautionary and he should be alright. Guptill we have to wait and see. It was nice to see him get his pads on if he was needed, we will assess him within the next 24 hours and keep an eye on him for a couple of days between this game and the next,” said New Zealand captain Tim Southee.