Arugam Bay provides pristine conditions on day two

ARUGAM BAY: Day 2 of the 2019 So Sri Lanka Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 has seen Arugam Bay provide super clean two-to-three foot surf for the completion of Round 2.Santa Cruz surfer Sam Coffey (USA) seems to be settling into life as an internationally traveling competitive surfer as he posted the highest single-wave score of the event so far. Coffey earned an 8.17 (out of a possible 10) for an impressive combination of turns on one of the smaller waves of his heat. He will move into the seeded Round 3 where he will come up against Sri Lankan wildcard Anra Hennathike Sril Pranith (LKA).

“That was such a fun heat,” Coffey said. “I haven’t really traveled to compete much before this year because I only just finished school. I’m taking this all more as a learning curve and a chance to experience different places. This is definitely a different place for me but I’ve been really pleasantly surprised with the quality of the waves here. There are so many points and the people are so friendly so I’m just having fun.”

Hawaiian representative Noah Beschen (HAW) looked in a good rhythm with the waves for his first heat at Arugam Bay, taking out the opening heat of Round 2. The progressive young surfer feels like he is only just finding his groove in Sri Lanka and is looking forward to what tomorrow will bring.Hailing from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, Cooper Davies (AUS) is no stranger to long right-hand point breaks and that showed in his dynamic Round 2 performance at A-Bay. Davies took his heat with an excellent 8.00 point ride in his scoreline with the judges loving his broad range of turns and ability to make sections.

Other Round 2 standouts included Kai Tandler (AUS), Rinta Oooto (JPN), Francisco Bellorin (VEN), Thomas King (CRI) and Thomas Cervi (AUS).On Day one Sri Lankan standout Parasurman Aatha Kavinthiran (SRL) was the best of locals in Round 1, taking out his heat with a two-wave combination of 11.34 (out of a possible 20). Aatha Kavinthiran was here last time WSL ran an event in his homeland and he is over the moon to have the QS back in town.

Today the events top seeds along with 1999 World Champion Mark Occhilupo (AUS) look to hit the water for Round 3 at Arugam Bay.The So Sri Lanka Pro 2019 Men’s WSL QS3,000 will run till September 29.