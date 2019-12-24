Lankan women row and roar to bronze after maiden silver

Four Sri Lankan women rowers, rowed their boat to a bronze, extending their medal tally to two, after winning a record-breaking silver, on Saturday (21), at the Asian Cup, in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday.Dimuth Gunewardena, the secretary to the Amateur Rowing Association of Sri Lanka (ARASL), told the Daily News, the second win was achieved in the Girls Open Quadruple Scull.

It’s noteworthy that, the silver won on Saturday was the maiden medal for the country, in an Asian arena, and this bronze giving the cream on the cake.The four women, from Army, had finished behind hosts Thailand and heavyweights China.Despite hiring down a Russian Olympic athlete, as the coach, Gunewardena fired at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for their lack of support.

“We did not get any help from NOC,” he said.Saturday’s silver comes as the first such major achievement in the association’s 150-year history.The ARASL had sent a contingent of ten athletes, including half-a-dozen men.“All international matches are rode over two-kilometres,” Gunawardena concluded.The four winners are: Tharika-Weerasinghe (stroke) Maeshi-Liyange-(Three) Kanchchana-Weerakoon (Two) Anuradha-Soorasena (Bow).