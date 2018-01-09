Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) will launch its newly built, state-of-the-art, Tier 3 (Tier III) Data Centre at Pitipana, Homagama today with the visiting Indian Minister, Ravi Shanker Prasad as the Chief Guest.

This is Sri Lanka’s first ‘Purpose Built, Tier 3 Data Centre’ recognized as the “National Data Centre” in operation and will enhance the provision of a secure and reliable data hosting facility and Cloud computing services in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry and Sri Lanka Telecom aims to equip local businesses with a full range of ICT solutions to enable them to succeed in the global arena. Speed, connectivity and security of hosted data are among the key demands made by businesses when looking at ICT Solutions. The country’s digital transformation and its related activities are right on track and the country is getting ready to face the data explosion.