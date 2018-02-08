The vivid art and craft, music and dance, colorful ambiance, ethnic cuisines were on display at the annual Suraj Kund which was inaugurated on 02nd February 2018 and the International mela will be held showcasing different cultural ethos of the rich regional and international crafts and traditions.

Two teams from the Sri Lanka National Craft Council and the National Arts and Craft Foundation is participating to showcase their exquisite pieces of handicrafts coinciding three weekends for the public.

The annual Suraj Kund displays handicrafts skills merging all participating countries across the board making this the largest handicraft mela in the world. This year, the State of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh is the theme state, while Kyrgyzstan is the partner nation.

This year the Sri Lankan pavilion included the display of Palmyra and silver handicrafts. batiks, coconut shelf and silver and semi-precious jewellery, traditional masks, wooden children’s toys and batik wall hangings. Eleven participants from all parts of the country including Batticaloa and Jaffna, marketing kaleidoscope of creativity from across the nation.

Annually, millions of visitors throng the Mela which is organized by the Suraj Kund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.