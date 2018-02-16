Sri Lanka Tourism continued its quest to target more Indian tourist arrivals this year by participating at the SATTE – 2018, which was held recently.

The Sri Lankan pavilion proved to be an outstanding attraction among the rest of the stalls at the venue, with its bright, uniquely combined colors and attractive themes.

This year, SLTPB was joined by 52 leading travel agents and hoteliers of the country, showing their interest in expanding their ventures in the Indian market.

SATTE 2018 proved to be an excellent investment for Sri Lanka Tourism due to the unprecedented crowds that thronged the exhibition from the start to the finish. Industry personnel that participated at the fair noted that productivity compared to other travel exhibitions was exceptionally high.

SLTPB focused its attention on promoting film tourism, Destination Wedding, MICE segments, religious and Pilgrimage Tourism, mostly on Ramayanaya Trail, which was given more prominence as it is very popular among the Indian tourists and devotees.

A large number of Indian devotees visit Sri Lanka as the Ramayana trail and places related to Ramayana are considered sacred. Having Similar cultural, social and historical connections going back to the ancient times have revived interest in Sri Lanka. According to a survey done by SLTPB , 63.7 % of Indians opt for sightseeing excursions and 49.82% go for shopping while 41.64% prefer sea bathing and 32.74% spend hours swimming in the pool, 37.01 % Indian travelers visit the historical sites in Sri Lanka while wildlife remains to be the choice for 21 % only. The overall experience of the Indian visitor to Sri Lanka is as per the survey, has been very delightful for 69.1% and satisfying for 30.69%.

These statistics clearly indicate the importance of Sri Lanka as a compact destination blessed with all the natural resources, Bio diversity, cultural heritage, pristine beaches and the amazing hospitality of its inhabitants.

On his visit to India, Managing Director, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Sutheash Balasubramaniam said, ‘’India continues to be our top source market.

We believe that the potential of the Indian travel market is yet to realize in terms of attracting longer stay and higher spending travelers. The impressive statistics endorse the 40 % increase in Indian tourist arrivals in January 2018, compared with the same period last year.