The Nalanda Junior Old Boys’ Association (NJOBA) will organize for the thirteenth consecutive year - ‘Future Minds’ Higher Educational and Career Exhibition from 15th to 17th June at BMICH, Colombo. Nurturing the theme ‘No One Left Behind’, the exhibition will also be held on 22nd and 23rd June at the Kandy City Centre (KCC) and at the Hall De Galle City Hall on 8th and 9th September.

The Launching of this event was held yesterday at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo under the patronage of Minister of Youth Affairs and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Sunil Hettiarachchi.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ratnayake, said, “With the government planning many development projects, there will be more opportunities for the youth of this country. I am certain that Future Minds Expo will provide direction for students and young adults to channel their valuable time on a progressive and productive path which would benefit our country as a whole. It is evident with the effort and enthusiasm of the organizers as well as their partner organizations and institutes, this year’s edition will be a resounding success.”

Future Minds exhibition serves as a forum for students, school leavers’, parents, universities and institutions, while creating a synergetic platform in deciding the most apposite educational partner and the most appropriate career path.

According to the Future Minds Chairman, Lakmal Perera, this year, there will be over 150 local and foreign higher educational and tertiary educational institutes, providing innumerable and diverse choices for students to pursue higher education based on their preferences and capabilities. He said, with the inclusion of a dedicated “Financial Zone” comprising Sri Lanka’s leading financial institutions offering attractive finance packages, they hoped to introduce financial empowerment for higher education within the exhibition that would effectively clear the toughest hurdle in realizing student aspirations.”

Touted as the most comprehensive career counseling workshop in the island, the Future Minds ‘Career Counseling Driven Forum’, will be once again backed by specialist institutions in career counseling that will help charting the best course for those who seek career direction. All three venues, including Kandy will host the Career Counseling workshop for the first time. The workshops would field an entry-level psychometric test, personality evaluation and general career orientation done by Industry experts, career counselors and personal counselors. Dedicated ‘Counseling Corners’ offer specialized counseling in various fields such as Engineering, Biological Sciences, Banking & Finance, Business Administration, Marketing, Supply Chain, Logistics etc., ensuring that visitors enter the exhibition arena with a comprehensive orientation.

Nawaloka College of Higher Studies bears the Platinum Sponsorship for Future Minds 2018 and University College of London bears the Silver Sponsorship. The Horizon Campus, Royal Institute of Colombo and CINEC Campus are the Gold Sponsors for this year’s event.