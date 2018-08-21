Sri Lanka Naval Ship “Sindurala” left Trincomalee harbour yesterday (20th August) for Australia to participate in the Naval Exercise KAKADU 2018, the biennial exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy. A customary farewell was given to the departing ship, in compliance with naval traditions. Commander Eastern Naval Area Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe was also present on this occasion and he congratulated the Commanding Officer and the crew of the ship.

The complement of the ship is 150 including 26 officers and 124 sailors and she is scheduled to reach Australia on 29th August. The multilateral naval exercise KAKADU 2018 will kick off on 30th Aug. and end on 16th Sep. along the Darwin beach area in Australia and it has been scheduled to conduct a wide range of air and maritime combined naval activities, including humanitarian assistance, disaster response and maritime search and rescue operations.

This premier exercise promotes greater level of military cooperation and understanding amongst navies and enhance the security and surveillance of our maritime zone. Further, this exercise organized by the Australian Navy is also supported by the Australian Air Force. Navies of 26 countries including Canada, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippin