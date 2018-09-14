South Korea is ready to share its know-how on industrial, business and Information Technology since it has made great strides in these fields today, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha said yesterday. She made this observation during a meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Mariot Hotel in Hanoi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held at the National Convention Centre in Vietnam.

The South Korean Foreign Minister also said that the same matter should be given priority at the Sri Lanka-South Korean Joint Economic Commission.The discussion also focused on the setting up of a South Korean Industrial Zone in Sri Lanka.

Strategic Development and Industrial Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama pointed out that the establishment of such an Industrial Zone would create a win-win situation for both countries.The South Korean Foreign Minister also appreciated Sri Lanka’s plans to ensure free maritime movement in the Indian Ocean and stated that their strategy was to solve issues by way of discussions.

South Asian and Pacific Region Director General of Korean Foreign Ministry Kim Uyun Yong, South Korean Ambassador in Vietnam Kin Tho Thayon,the Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Hasanthi Dissanayake and Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Saman Athaudahetti also participated at the discussion.