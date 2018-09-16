SriLankan Airlines has issued an urgent statement that the SriLankan Airlines’ flight UL880 from Colombo to Canton on 16th September will be delayed. This was in regard with the temporary shutdown of the Canton Airport in China due to the approaching Typhoon Mangkhut. Reportedly, the flight will be delayed by 11 hours.

The announcement of the SriLankan Airlines is as follows:

“SriLankan Airlines’ flight UL880 from Colombo to Guangzhou (Canton) on 16th September will be delayed by an estimated 11 hours due to the closure of Guangzhou Airport on account of the approach of Typhoon Mangkhut. The flight is expected to depart Colombo at 0130 local time on 17th September, but could be delayed further according to conditions at Guangzhou Airport. SriLankan Airlines regrets the inconvenience to its valued passengers, due to circumstances beyond its control. Flights across most of southern China have been disrupted by the approach of the typhoon.

Passengers in Sri Lanka flying from Colombo to Canton are requested to contact SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Centre on 1979.”