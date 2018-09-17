The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has launched new initiatives to strengthen local SME packaging sector.This initiative will be carried out in two stages and involves 150 SMEs as beneficiaries. Under the first stage around 100 SMEs were trained and equipped in packaging at a cost of Rs 6.2 million. In the planned next stage (2019) another 50 SMEs will be strengthened in packaging at a cost of Rs 4.5 million. In addition, yet another project is also being planned by the Ministry to build skills for SMEs especially for promotions and market access.

“Printing and packaging are important elements in branding Sri Lanka to the global markets, especially for our SMEs striving for international markets and this is the reason the Ministry is investing in this segment,” said Minister of industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen addressing the launch of Lankapak 2018.

“Though high quality exports packaging is important for competitive international markets, many export items with cover packaging and non-recyclable packaging are now faced with increasing challenges abroad. Also the international packaging requirements are impacting on our exports.

Deputy Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Dr Shilpak Ambule addressing the event said that packaging is as important as the product itself. “Indian packaging industry has become the fifth largest packaging industry in the world.Huge investments in food and FMCGs have boosted the packaging sector in India.”

Sri Lankan industries partnering with Indian industries through outsourcing is an asset to India. Considerable volume of Lankan exports to India are in food products-such as tea. The process of recognition of Sri Lankan (food testing) labs by Indians has been a long-standing demand by Lankan industry.”

“The Food Safety and Standard Authority India (FSSAI) is currently working on the certification of Lankan labs. We expect growth of export of food products from Sri Lanka to India even further.

”A strong presence of Indian packaging sector is seen at the event which came to and end yesterday.In 2017, Sri Lanka’s total trade with India was at US $ 5.1 billion increased by 18% from 2017’s $4.3 billion. Exports from Sri Lanka to India was at US$ 689.5 million while total imports from India to Sri Lanka was at US$ 4,496 mn.