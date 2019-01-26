Minister to solve solar issues

Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ravi Karunanayake commissioned a report on issues faced by small solar entrepreneurs, due in two weeks, following a meeting held with stakeholders. Minister Ravi Karunanayake called for the report after he met with the Small Solar Entrepreneurs and Suppliers Association and Sustainable Energy Authority yesterday.

During the discussion, the Association officials spoke of numerous issues faced by their members in different situations, including acquiring of land, battery storage, acquiring approval for small scale solar projects, and approval of loans.Following the meeting, the Minister called for a comprehensive report, which would include suggestions and complaints by the entrepreneurs concerning the issues they are currently facing in the industry. The report will be compiled by the Sustainable Energy Authority, after the consultation of small solar entrepreneurs.

Karunanayake assured the Association members present that the Ministry will take every measure to aid the small solar entrepreneurs to solve all issues they face in improving their industry. “Our aim is to make use of local resources at all times, to give solar-produced energy to consumers for the lowest cost possible. We proposed a program to solve the issues these companies were facing. In three years there has not been any process to calculate the amount of generated solar energy,” the Minister added.