Sri Lankan Ambassador receives Silk Road Super Award

China has conferred a special award on Sri Lanka's Ambassador to China Dr. Karunasena Kodituwakku and envoys of four other countries for their contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The ambassadors of Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malta and Bosnia and Herzegovina to China were conferred Silk Road Super Ambassador Award in Beijing on January 24, China's state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

Silk Road Cities Alliance, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Silk Road City Institute and Beijing Belt & Road Cooperative Community held the "Silk Road Super Ambassador" award ceremony on January 24th, 2019 in Beijing, in recognition of outstanding people who have made great contributions to Silk Road cooperation in 2018.

Awards were also given to those who contributed to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), including former Prime Minister of Italy Massimo D'Alema.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regarded as the "flagship project" of the BRI. It covers wide areas, ranging from transportation to industrial zones. Maldives is one of the first countries to join the BRI.