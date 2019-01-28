Sri Lankan Ambassador receives Silk Road Super Award

Silk Road Cities Alliance, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Silk Road City Institute and Beijing Belt & Road Cooperative Community held the "Silk Road Super Ambassador" award ceremony on January 24th, 2019 in Beijing, in recognition of outstanding people who have made great contributions to Silk Road cooperation in 2018.
Awards were also given to those who contributed to the Belt and Road initiative (BRI), including former Prime Minister of Italy Massimo D'Alema.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regarded as the "flagship project" of the BRI. It covers wide areas, ranging from transportation to industrial zones. Maldives is one of the first countries to join the BRI.