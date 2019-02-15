Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan visits today

Mr. Sonoura will also participate in the closing ceremony of Oil Spill Incident Management Training of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard under the Grant Aid of Government of Japan, to be held on February 15th at the Colombo Port. The training was held under the "Maritime Disaster Measures and Marine Environment Protection Project". The Japan Coast Guard has provided short-term experts on oil spill incident management with relevant equipment which will be utilized to improve maritime safety and strengthen control of the maritime borders of Sri Lanka.
In addition, during his stay, the Special Advisor will attend the Japan-Sri Lanka Navy to Navy staff talks to be held for the first time.The Embassy of Japan said it expects that this visit will help further consolidate the "Comprehensive Partnership" between Japan and Sri Lanka.