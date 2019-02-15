Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan visits today

Kentaro Sonoura, M. P. and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, will be visiting Sri Lanka from 15 to 16 February 2019, the Embassy of Japan in Colombo announced today.Mr. Sonoura will hold meetings with Sri Lankan government leaders to further promote the bilateral relationship between the two countries, including cooperation for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the announcement said.

Mr. Sonoura will also participate in the closing ceremony of Oil Spill Incident Management Training of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard under the Grant Aid of Government of Japan, to be held on February 15th at the Colombo Port. The training was held under the "Maritime Disaster Measures and Marine Environment Protection Project". The Japan Coast Guard has provided short-term experts on oil spill incident management with relevant equipment which will be utilized to improve maritime safety and strengthen control of the maritime borders of Sri Lanka.

In addition, during his stay, the Special Advisor will attend the Japan-Sri Lanka Navy to Navy staff talks to be held for the first time.The Embassy of Japan said it expects that this visit will help further consolidate the "Comprehensive Partnership" between Japan and Sri Lanka.