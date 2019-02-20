FORMER PRESIDENT KUMARATUNGA, KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE WORLD SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga participated as the keynote speaker at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2019, New Delhi from 11th – 13th February 2019.Former President Kumaratunga made the keynote address on “A Vision for a Secure and Sustainable World For All”, at a Leadership Panel at the Summit. The Summit 2019 was inaugurated by the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu and the High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in India, Austin Fernando was also present at the inauguration of the Summit.

The World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) is the annual flagship event of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). TERI in its journey of seventeen years has become a focal point for global leaders and practitioners to congregate at a single platform to discuss and deliberate over climatic issues of universal importance. The Summit series has emerged as the premier international event on sustainability which focusses on the global future, but with an eye on the actions in the developing world which could bend our common future.