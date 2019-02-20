FORMER PRESIDENT KUMARATUNGA, KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE WORLD SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

The World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) is the annual flagship event of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). TERI in its journey of seventeen years has become a focal point for global leaders and practitioners to congregate at a single platform to discuss and deliberate over climatic issues of universal importance. The Summit series has emerged as the premier international event on sustainability which focusses on the global future, but with an eye on the actions in the developing world which could bend our common future.