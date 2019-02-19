"Sayurala" attends "AMAN 2019" Multinational Naval Exercise

The Sri Lanka Navy Ship "Sayurala" was among the naval ships and craft of 44 countries that attended the multinational naval exercise "AMAN 2019" in Karachhi, Pakistan. Sayurala had left for Pakistan to attend the five-day exercise representing the Sri Lanka Navy. AMAN is organized by the Pakistan Navy and was held from 08th to 13th of this month (February).

This is the 6th in the series of 'AMAN" naval exercises which had commenced in 2007 with a view to promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and to display a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain including Piracy.

"Sayurala" had taken part in all exercises including response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats at sea, search and rescue drills and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) programmes.SLNS 'Sayurala' is expected return home by 28th of this month.