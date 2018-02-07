Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.





Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Northern, North-central, Central and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.