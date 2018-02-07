Several spells of light showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa District.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.