Dry weather can be expected over most parts of the island today and quite colder nights and mornings can also be expected particularly in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

There is a slight possibility for ground frost in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in North-western province and in the Mannar and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places over the island during the morning.