Joining with the national environmental protection campaign, the Sri Lanka Navy has completed planting 100,000 mangrove plants in selected areas in country. The island wide project is being carried out under the Navy's Marine Eco-friendly projects.

According to Navy media, the Steering Committee for Marine and Eco Friendly Projects and Marine Conservation and Monitoring Unit are exclusively established in the SLN to implement and monitor such projects.

All Naval Commands engage in marine and environment conservation activities with the assistance of governmental and non-governmental organizations. SLN has planted these 100,000 mangrove saplings across the country during the last two years in collaboration with the sea ecology, Small Fishers Federation and other organizations. Awareness programs are also conducted to educate the masses of the importance of protecting mangrove forests.