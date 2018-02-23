Due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to continue over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Matale District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls (above 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Western, Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mulathivu districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (40kmph) can be expected in Northern, North-Central North-Western provinces and in Hambantota, Mathale and Monaragala districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.