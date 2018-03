The depression in the Arabian Sea to the West of Sri Lanka, is now located around 950km away from Colombo. It is likely to weaken and move further away from the country. Hence its effect of the country and Western sea areas is very low.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere, particularly in North-western, North-central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Mannar District after 2.00 p.m.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.