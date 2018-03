Construction work of the Thalassemia Unit in Kandy will be over and functions will commence by the month of October this year, Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said Yesterday.





Answering a question for oral answers raised by MP Thusara Indunil in Parliament, Minister Senaratne also said that further facilities and human resources would be provided to the other Thalassemia treatment units island-wide.





The new eight-storied unit in Kandy will facilitate the bone marrow transplant surgeries of the children.