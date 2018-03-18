The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has introduced a new system through which relatives of Sri Lankans deceased abroad are allowed to submit identity documents, affidavits, and other documentation relating to the repatriation of human remains or conduct of last rites, through Divisional Secretariats islandwide.

Hitherto, the relatives of the deceased person were required to submit such documents to the Consular Affairs Division to bring human remains to Sri Lanka, or to get authorisation to conduct last rites abroad. Under the new system, the relatives of the deceased could submit the required documentation to the nearest Divisional Secretariat, which in turn would forward them to the Consular Affairs Division for appropriate action.ecretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs has already issued a circular, instructing all Divisional Secretaries to extend required assistance for the effective implementation of this initiative.

The new system allows relatives of deceased to have their required documentation processed at the nearest Divisional Secretaiat, without having the need to travel to the Consular Affairs Division in Colombo or the Regional Consular Office in Jaffna. The general public in outstation areas would particualrly benefit from the new arrangement and avoid the need for travelling long distances to Colombo or Jaffna at a time of bereavement as well as undue delays and expenditure.This initiative is part of the endeavours of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to streamline, decentralize and improve Consular service delivery to the public.