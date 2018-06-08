Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Several spells of showers may occur in Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-Central, Central, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Trincomalee districts.

Marine weather

Light showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City weather