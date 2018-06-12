President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to swiftly present the plan on development of 13 Islands of Kalpitiya to the Cabinet. The President further instructed the Chief Minister of the Province Dharmasiri Dasanayaka and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development S.B.Nawinna when presenting that plan to pay proper attention to the development issues of the people in the respective areas and identify the priorities.

He gave these instructions participating in the North Western Province Action Committee held at the Madurankuliya Mercy Education Complex in Puttalam today (13).At the Action Committee meeting where the political authority and the state officials attended, discussed in detail regarding the Grama Shakthi People’s Movement functions in the North Western Province as well as its progress and future plans.

President Sirisena has been appraised regarding the issues faced by the farmers as a result of taking over agricultural lands of the area by the Forest Conservation Department and the President instructed the officials to provide a permanent solution for this issue to carry out their agricultural activities without any interruption.

The President also focused his attention on the problems that arose in the field of ​​dairy production in the area. The President instructed the officials to swiftly implement a comprehensive programme to promote dairy productions while providing solutions to the problems faced by the people who are engaged in this field.

Similarly, attention was drawn to the problems faced by the fruit farmers in the area. The attention was drawn to implement a suitable programme to purchase their harvest, after discussing with the Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and other private companies, in circumstances where prices go down in the market.