The President paying his attention to the request made to provide facilities to preserve fruits by dehydration and further instructed the officials to take necessary steps to provide tax relief for the existing cold storage facilities.
Facts were discussed regarding the issues emerged on prawns and onion industry where President Sirisena also considered on the request made by the farmer community to assign the taxpayer rights of the lands where the industries are being operated. Acceding to the request, the President instructed to set up a special committee under the Chair of Chief Minister of North Central Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake and Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs S.B.Nawinne and to present a report to him as soon as possible.
President Sirisena also inquired the relevant officials about the decision taken to prohibit selling coconut lands of the province and to inspect how this decision is being implemented.President Sirisena also emphasised the need for everyone to work together to make the Gramashakthi People’s Movement a success without considering any political barriers. All the Chairpersons of the institutions of Wayamba province were present in this committee meeting.
President Sirisena handed over the funds for first quarter of the funds given to Gramashakthi People’s communities for the Secretaries of Kurunegala and Puttlama districts. Thus 45 million rupees was presented to Kurunegala district and 24 million rupees for the Puttlama district.
Meanwhile the Gramashakthi People’s community of Konkadawala Pumpkin and crops Company LTD and Cargills (Private) LTD, signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to purchase of produce.Ministers Rauff Hakeem, S.B.Nawinne, State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, Deputy Minister Indika Bandaranayake, the Chief Minister of North Western Province Dharmasiri Dassanayke, other ministers of the province and government officials were present in this event.