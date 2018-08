Over 400 Jaffna civilians received medical consultations and 150 Army personnel donated blood for patients in the North during a mobile medical clinic, organized by 1 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) troops of the Security Force Headquarters-Jaffna (SFHQ-J) at Kalawan pre-school in Kamparamalai on Sunday (19).

The arrangement coincided with the 30th anniversary of the 1 VIR and was launched with the close co-operation of the Lanka Soka Gakkai Association.

A team of medical personnel, comprised of doctors and nurses from the Jaffna Teaching Hospital examined the patients and helped blood donation requirements. During the arrangement, a stock of medicine was also distributed among the needy while some were referred to peripheral and provincial hospitals for further treatment.