My heartiest wishes to all Muslims in Sri Lanka on this sacred day of Hadji.

The Hadji of festival reminds us of the importance of sacrificial life and the benefits that it could bring to the humankind.

Being one of the two festivals celebrated by the Muslims all over the world Hadji festival emphasizes the need to care for those who are poor and downtrodden and enable them to join the celebrations.

While we celebrate this sacred festival, I call upon the people of this Island Nation to come together to build a country that will cherish self-respect and allow people to live in harmony and peace, with an attitude of unselfishness and to seek the betterment of our future generation.

Eid – al- Adha

Sampanthan

The Leader of the Opposition – Parliament of Sri Lanka

Leader Tamil National Alliance