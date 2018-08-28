Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces after 2.00 pm today and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Mulathiv District.

Light showers may occur at a few places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and also there is a possibility for light showers at Mualithivu, Vavniya, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee districts in the morning too.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

On the apparent of the southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28th) are Kalapoomy, Kandavil and Navantkadu about 12.11noon.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Eastern sea areas of the island and mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly in direction in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and south-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 30-40kmph.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

City Weather