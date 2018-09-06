The United National Party (UNP) states that the protest organized by the joint opposition 'Jana Balaya to Colombo' yesterday (05th) was a failure.Speaking at a press conference held late yesterday, State Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera and Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said only a few people participated in yesterday's joint opposition rally and the only general public and businessmen were inconvenienced.

"Joint opposition was prepared to bring a large number of people to Colombo. Those who were organizing the agitations said that a massive crowd will be brought to Colombo. However, even a crowd who normally come for a May Day rally did not come to Colombo today. It was not successful," State Minister Perera said.

He said the people in Colombo were not interested in the protest and only a very few urban residents participated in the protest. The event was attended by the supporters of rural JO politicians who were given rice packets, liquor and money to come to the protest.

State Minister for Defense Ruwan Wijewardene said the JO rally was a result of deepening crisis of presidential candidate in the joint opposition that also showed leadership crisis in the Rajapaksa camp and the party was forced to bring people to Colombo.