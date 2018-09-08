The Army released another allotment of land in Jaffna to its rightful owners yesterday in keeping up with the government's policy of returning civilian lands used in past for secuirty purposes. The land in extent of 4.4 acres which was previously utilized by troops for service requirements was thus released during a ceremony held in Myliddy, a statement from the Army said.

Formal documents of the land release were symbolically handed over to state officials by Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna (SF-J), Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, on behalf of the Army during the ceremony. The said land includes 2.75 acres, belonging to the Kalaimagal Vidyalayam in Myliddy North, 1.19 acres, belonging to several families in Sandilipay and 0.5 acres, belonging to the Kurumbachetti Co-operative Shop and the Community Hall.

During the ceremony, in a gesture of goodwill the Army had presented gift parcels of books to 200 children of Kalaimagal Vidyalayam and also pledged assistance to completely renovate the school. Regional senior state officials, military officers and local residents were also present at the occasion.

A large number of lands in the Peninsula have already been released to the owners in keeping with a government policy of returning civilian land used by troops. In June this year, the Army returned 120 acres of land in Thelippalai, Karachchi and Maritimepattu areas in the Northern Province. The official documents relating to these lands were presented by the President Maithripala Sirisena, during a visit to Kilinochchi.