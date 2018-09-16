The Certificate Awarding Ceremony of the Integrated Maritime Skills Training (IMST) 2018/01 was held at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters auditorium, Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee on 14th September 2018. The closing ceremony was held under the patronage of the Captain Sea Training Captain NA Ubesiri, the Commanding Officer Special Boat Squadron Captain AD Weerasinghe and a delegation from US embassy.

Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) personnel including sixteen (16) from the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla and sixteen (16) personnel from Special Boat Squadron took part in the training programme. The course which commenced on 03rd September was conducted by the Joint Interagency Task Force -West. The programme is held annually as part of mutual understanding and agreements for the training and support requirements of both countries. The two-week long course mainly focused on enhancing maritime security in support of counter narcotics and maritime law enforcement skills among US military personnel and Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, certificates of appreciation were awarded to the Joint Interagency Task Force -West for imparting their knowledge to the SLN counterparts. The event culminated with an exchange of mementoes to signify the importance of this occasion.