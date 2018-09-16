The Government of India has extended a financial assistance of Rs 600 million for the construction of 600 housing units in 25 villages of the Northern Province and 600 housing units in 25 villages of the Southern Province under the Semata Sevana Gramashakthi Model Village Project conducted by the Government Island wide. Accordingly, the construction of the said villages is being carried out at present.

As such, in terms of the concurrence given by the Government of India for financial assistance under the same project in constructing of another 600 housing units in the Northern Province and 600 housing units in the Southern Province, the proposal made by Hon. Sajith Premadasa, the Minister of Housing and Construction, to implement the said project, to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding in that regard and to appoint a Steering Committee for the project implementation, was approved by the Cabinet.