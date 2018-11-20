Rains to enhance over the island.

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Heavy falls around 100 mm may occur elsewhere over the island.Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, rainy condition is expected to enhance over Eastern and Northern sea areas of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar. Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar.Winds will be Southwesterly or variable in direction over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

(ISSUED AT 1600 HOURS ON 18th NOVEMBER 2018)

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern, North-central and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 19-Nov-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 31 25 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 30 20 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 22 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times