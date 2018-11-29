TOP BRANDS AT LARGEST CONSUMER FAIR IN THE NORTH

The Jaffna International Trade Fair, the multi-faceted gateway to the north, will bring together some of Sri Lanka’s favorite brands and services. The wide range of products for sale and display will give an opportunity for all stakeholders to enter one of Sri Lanka’s largest untapped markets.The 10th edition of JITF is to take place from January 25th – 27th, 2019. Aptly named “The Gateway to the North”, the event will be the meeting hotspot for traders and business, both local and international. The one stop shop for businesses in the rapidly developing Northern peninsula, the trade fair will host close to 350 stalls on a wide range of products and services.

The expo is organized and managed annually in January by Lanka Exhibition & Conference Services (Pvt) Ltd (LECS) in association with the Chamber of Commerce & Industries of Yarlpanam (CCIY) with the support of the Jaffna Municipal Council, the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and International Business Council. The Ministry of Industry & Commerce, and the National Chamber of Exporters are endorsing this event.The multiproduct trade fair is considered to be ‘The Event’ for businesses looking to expand to the North while businesses in the region are given the opportunity and the stepping stone to expand beyond its borders and work shoulder to shoulder with major players in any given industry.

Sponsors of JITF 2019;

• Diamond Sponsor - Insee Cement.

• Platinum Sponsor - Browns Co.

• Official Health Care Partner - Asiri Healthcare.

• Official Food Partner - Ruhunu Foods (Pvt) Ltd.,

• Official Bank Partner - People Bank,

• Official Telecommunication Partner - Mobitel Pvt Ltd.

• Official Roofing Partner-Idea Group Limited

• Official Fertility Care Partner- Ninewells Hospital

Attracting over 60,000 visitors each year, the event will have over 2,500 products on discount with entertainment and opportunities for all age groups. An amusement park with a children’s play area, a wide range of food and beverages and an hourly raffle draw with exciting prizes.

Speaking of its unforeseen growth over the years, LECS CEO Aasim Mukthar said traders had witnessed the business opportunities and the potential the North had to offer first hand. “When we first held the fair, many of the traders who came with us had to close shop after one day because they were sold out. We have seen tangible growth in numerous sectors in the North over the years and also played a role in the opportunities that are created, especially for SME’s, through such an event,” he said.

The tenth edition of the exhibition will feature consumer favourite brands in the construction industry, hospitality industry, food, beverage and packing industry, automobile industry, ICT industry, financial services, Apparel & Textile, Agricultural, Consumer goods and many others.