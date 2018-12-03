Showery condition to enhance over the island, from today

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island, from today.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-central,Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 3-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 90 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 30 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 32 24 85 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 21 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 30 19 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 9 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 80 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers at times