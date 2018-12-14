Air Force conducts aerial reforestation operation

Sri Lanka's Air Force under an initiative of its Commander Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, has conducted its first 'seed bombing' operation to restore the forest cover.The first ever aerial reforestation operation was conducted in Nochchiyagama Thursday morning.

An SLAF Mi 17 Helicopter tookoff from SLAF Base Anuradhapura with the first load of seed bombs with Karanda, Mee and Kumbuk seeds made with 48 different treatments and media compositions.Approximately 5000 seed bombs have been dropped in the Ranorawa Government Forest in a five acre land area, about 13 nm from SLAF Base Anuradhapura.

The SLAF has been actively involved in a number of efforts to restore the forest cover of Sri Lanka. The involvement of the SLAF in the pioneering Seed Bombing Project is a continuation and reaffirmation of its commitment to this endeavor, the SLAF said.The Command Agro Unit in collaboration with the University of Peradeniya and MAS Holdings joined hands in the project to increase the forest cover of the country to achieve the sustainable development goal of Sri Lanka by increasing the green cover from the present 27% to 32% by year 2030.