Fairly cold weather also be expected over the island.

The deep depression over South-West Bay of Bengal has intensified in to the Cyclonic storm”PHETHAI” and located near latitude 11.0N, Longitude 84.7E at 01.30 a.m. on 16th December 2018 approximately 465 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The system is likely to move away from the country.Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee today. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.Several spells of showers in the Northern Province. Mainly fair weather can be expected over elsewhere in the island.Wind speed can increase up to 60kmph in the Northern Province and fairly strong gusty winds at time up to 50 kmph can be expected over elsewhere of the island. Fairly cold weather can also be expected over the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The deep depression over South-West Bay of Bengal has intensified in to the Cyclonic storm”PHETHAI” and located near latitude 11.0N, Longitude 84.7E at 01.30 a.m. on 16th December 2018 approximately 465 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.Fishermen are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee till 17th December 2018.The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.For next 24 hours.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island.Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph at times over the shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai.Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph at times over in the northern deep sea areas to Sri Lanka.Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.The sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal located near latitude 9.4N, Longitude 85.1E at 11.30 a.m. on 15th December 2018 approximately 430 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee today. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.Several spells of showers or thundershowers in the Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Central province. Mainly fair weather can be expected over elsewhere in the island.Wind speed can increase up to (60-65)kmph in the Northern Province and fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph can be expected over elsewhere of the island.Fairly cold weather can also be expected over the island.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 32 23 95 70 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 29 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 30 23 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 32 23 90 55 Mainly fair

Jaffna 29 23 90 75 Several spells of showers

Kandy 28 18 95 60 Several spells of showers

Nuwara-Eliya 21 9 90 55 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 31 22 95 70 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 30 23 95 80 Several spells of showers

Mannar 29 26 90 75 Several spells of showers